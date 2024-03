SNAPS

Grassfire triggers gasoline station scare

Watch: A grassfire raised panic among employees of a gasoline station and a pharmacy along Airport Road in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on Tuesday, 12 March 2024. According to Gladys Duque, the fire was already approaching the gas station fast and if not for the prompt response of the Bureau of Fire Protection, it might have reached them. | via Jasper Dawang