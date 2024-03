LATEST

Paris bound 🥊

WATCH: Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio gets giddy as she secures her slot for the 2024 Paris Summer Games this 26 July. Paris-bound Petecio got a 4-1 decision over Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkey in the women's 57-kilogram division semifinal of the 2024 1st World Olympic Boxing Qualifying in Busto Arsizio, Italy Tuesday. | via Ivan Suing 🎥 Olympics/IG