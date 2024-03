LATEST

Construction rush for Ramadan pavilions

LOOK: Construction workers are working diligently to complete the four pavilions located outside the Manila Golden Mosque and Cultural Center in Quiapo, Manila on Tuesday, 12 March 2024. This is being done in preparation for the end of Ramadan and the first day of Eid Al-Fitr, which is slated to take place on 9 April. | via KING RODRIGUEZ