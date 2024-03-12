Annual scientific conference held at PICC
Annual scientific conference held at PICC

LOOK: The Annual Scientific Conference and 91st General Membership Assembly of the National Research Council of the Philippines, organized by the Department of Science and Technology, is taking place today, 12 March 2024, at the Philippine International Convention Center. The event will center around the theme, "Artificial Intelligence for Responsive Transdisciplinary Research, towards a Sustainable Scientific Future". | via VA Angeles
