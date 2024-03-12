LATEST

11 crew members of 'True Condifence' returns home

LOOK: The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo J. Cacdac, together with the Department of Foreign Affairs Under Secretary Eduardo de Vega, Department of Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa, and other government agencies, welcomed the arrival of 11 Filipino crew members of the cargo vessel True Confidence 12 March at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3. The 11 Pinoy seafarers arrive in the country at around 6:03 PM on board via Ethopian Air flight ET644 from Addis Ababa via Hong Kong; upon their arrival, they are also welcomed by their respective relatives. | via Anthony Ching