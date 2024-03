LATEST

Sen. Risa's panel to probe Quiboloy's assets

JUST IN: Senator Risa Hontiveros on Monday expressed confidence that the Senate Committee on Women would be able to include information about the money laundering activities involving Pastor Apollo Quiboloy's assets. In a press briefing, Hontiveros said her panel will also recommend to relevant agencies to look into Quiboloy’s overall financial and property holdings. | via Lade Kabagani