Risa to Pastor Quiboloy: Be physically present during Senate hearings

JUST IN: Senator Risa Hontiveros is opposed to the idea of allowing Kingdom of Jesus Christ leader, Pastor Apollo Quiboloy, to attend in the Senate public hearing solely through virtual means. Quiboloy had previously refused to attend the Senate hearing citing the threats against his life. This prompted Sen. Hontiveros’ committee to issue a subpoena demanding Quiboloy’s presence at the inquiry to address the allegations against him. | via Lade Kabagani