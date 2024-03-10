LATEST

A man cannot live by bread alone

LOOK: A man eats alone by the busy highway of Osmeña in Manila on Sunday, 10 March 2024. A Social Weather Stations (SWS) poll conducted in the fourth quarter of 2023 indicated that "involuntary hunger" affected 12.6 percent of Filipino families at least once in the past 3 months, up from 9.8 percent. According to the SWS survey results, balance Luzon had the highest percentage of involuntary hunger (14.3%), followed by Metro Manila (12.7%), Mindanao (12%), and Visayas (9.3%). | via KING RODRIGUEZ