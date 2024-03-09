LATEST
Men take oath supporting VAW
LOOK: Several men took the oath to Quezon City Vice Mayor Gian Sotto, committing themselves to actively participate in the elimination of Violence Against Women (VAW), at Camp Karingal on Saturday, 9 March 2024. The event, along with the pledge of commitment by men from various sectors, was part of the city's Women's Month celebration and advocacy for women’s rights and equality. | via Analy Labor
