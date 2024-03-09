LATEST

Army reserve holds bloodletting drive in Ilocos Norte

LOOK: The Philippine Army 101st Community Defense Center Reserve Command, together with Basic ROTC Cadets, conducts a bloodletting program together with the Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in support of the Philippine Army Wide Blood Donation Activity at Mariano Marcos State University in Batac City on Saturday, 9 March. Having more or less 600 individuals from the private sector, government officials, cadets, and students who donated blood, the activity also aims to help patients who are terminally ill and have already identified priority recipients. | via Jasper Dawang