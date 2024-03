LATEST

John Arcilla pays tribute to Jaclyn Jose at wake

LOOK: Award-winning actor John Arcilla narrates his memories of the late Mary Jane Guck, also known as "Jaclyn Jose," as he attends the wake at Arlington Memorial Chapels on Araneta Avenue in Quezon City on Wednesday night, 6 March 2024. He stated that he appreciated the late Jaclyn Jose's legacy, both as an actress and in her personal life. Jaclyn Jose is the only Filipino to have won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. | via KING RODRIGUEZ