Badjao sells sampaguita

LOOK: Badjao Ryam Bisingan makes a living by selling skewered Sampaguita flowers to motorists in Makati City on Wednesday, 6 March 2024. She stated that, despite not knowing her precise age, she is content living with her eight children and 20 grandchildren. She and her husband are originally from Mindanao but crossed the sea 30 years ago and settled in Manila. | via King Rodriguez