QC LGU, QCPD partners for green initiative

LOOK: Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte together with Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director PBGen Redrico Maranan leads the signing of the pledge of commitment of the Quezon City LGU and QCPD to take part in the “A Million Trees Begin with One: Quezon City's One Million Tree Initiative", at the QCPD headquarters in Camp Karingal, 5 March 2024. The QCPD aims to transform Camp Karingal into an environmentally friendly camp that is aligned with the environmental programs and advocacies of the Quezon City local government. | via Analy Labor