Love in the City

LOOK: The Department of Tourism showcases the country’s leading tourist destinations around Bonifacio Global City through specially decorated commuter buses. Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco encourages citizens to discover more reasons to LOVE the Philippines while commuting around Bonifacio Global City. She said these BGC buses give tourists more reasons to LOVE the Philippines by showcasing the Philippines’ best tourist spots endorsed by the DoT. | via Raffy Ayeng