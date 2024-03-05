LATEST

Laoag cops nab female suspect in drug sting

In a drug sting operated by the Laoag City Police Station on Monday, 4 March, operatives were able to nab Suzette Tabor, a.k.a. Angel Garo, 43 y/o, married, unemployed, and listed under SLI (Street Level Individual) and resident of Nolasco St, Brgy. 15, in Laoag City, Ilocos Norte that resulted in the confiscation of one piece heat sealed elongated transparent plastic sachet containing 0.5 gram of white crystaline substance suspected to be shabu with SDP of P3,400 which was the buy-bust item, one piece heat sealed elongated transparent plastic sachet containing 0.5 gram of white crystaline substance suspected to be shabu with SDP of P3,400 which was in her possession, and one piece small heat sealed transparent plastic sachet containing 0.3 gram of white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu with SDP of Php 2,040 also in her possession. | via Jasper Dawang