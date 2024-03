LATEST

BFP aims to revamp agency

LOOK: Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos together with Bureau of Fire Protection Chief Director Louie Puracan, speaks in a press conference in Quezon City, 5 March 2024. According to the BFP, a total of 3,200 fire incidents nationwide have been recorded this year. The BFP advocates for modernization in the agency, which allows it to efficiently and effectively address fire-related incidents. | via Analy Labor