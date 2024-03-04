LATEST

WagGas protesters rally against gas bills at Senate

LOOK: Environmentalists, advocates, members of affected communities, and sectoral representatives belonging to WagGas have urged the Senate to reject the gas development legislation that is presently on the Senate's agenda. Here, they mobilized outside the Senate Office on Monday, 4 March 2024, voicing their frustrations about the current challenges in the gas market as evidence of the DOE's incapacity to provide the Filipino people with an inexpensive and reliable power supply through its gas-based policy objectives. | via KING RODRIGUEZ