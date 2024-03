LATEST

PBBM meets with Cambodian PM in Australia

LOOK: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. meets with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet for a bilateral meeting at a hotel in Melbourne, Australia on Monday, 4 March 2024. Joining the meeting are House Speaker Martin Romualdez, National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, Communication Secretary Cheloy Garafil, AFP Chief of Staff Romeo Brawner Jr., and other officials. | via Noel B. Pabalate / PPA Pool