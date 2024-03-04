LATEST

More choppers to suppress Ilocos Norte forest fires

LOOK: The Tactical Operations Group 1 and 505th Search and Rescue Group have dispatched choppers to Ilocos Norte on Monday, 4 March 2024, to help suppress the scattered forest fires that are ravaging the mountain areas of Ilocos Norte. According to TOG1 Commander, Lt. Col. Arvin Acosta, in an earlier interview with DAILY TRIBUNE, the TOG1 will exert all efforts to assist other agencies in suppressing wildfires as soon as possible. | via Jasper Dawang