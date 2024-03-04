LATEST

Female farmers, employees honored at DAR's Women's Month celebration

LOOK: Senator Loren Legarda and Department of Agrarian Reform Undersecretary Niña Taduran honor female farmers and employees for their contributions to society during the DAR’s celebration of Women’s Month, with the theme: “Lipunang Patas sa Bagong Pilipinas: Kakayahan ng Kababaihan, Patunayan,” held at the DAR head office on Elliptical Road, Quezon City, on Monday, 4 March 2024. In her speech, Senator Legarda shared her legislative accomplishments advocating for women’s rights. She also called on fellow Filipinos to continue fighting for women’s rights to ensure equality for all and social development. | via Analy Labor