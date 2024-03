LATEST

DOST chief leads 'Handa Pilipinas' exposition at Senate

LOOK: DOST Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. examines the new technologies on display at the "HANDA PILIPINAS: Innovations in Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Exposition" on Monday, 4 March 2024, as he leads the opening ceremony inside the Senate Office. One of the new technologies introduced is an early warning device that can forecast the weather up to two weeks in advance. | via KING RODRIGUEZ