Room attendant yields P34K shabu

The Police Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Ilocos Norte Police Provincial Office together with the Provincial Intelligence Unit and Currimao Municipal Police Station conducted a buy-bust operation, Saturday 2 March, that led to the arrest of William Valente, 39 years old, and a resident of Barangay 12 Currimao, Ilocos Norte. Recovered from the suspect are the 5 grams of alleged shabu with a Standard Drug Price of PhP 34,000 contained in one heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet and his personal effects. | via Jasper Dawang