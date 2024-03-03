Protecting Filipinos vs fire

Starting a family, building a home, and living peacefully are a few of Filipino family goals. Unfortunately, behind the smiles and the warmth common to Filipinos are stories of having burnt houses, losing a family member, or even starting over again from scratch. When the third month of the year comes along, we are all reminded to be cautious, keen, and responsible in so many ways, as March is Fire Prevention Month.

I would like to remind my fellow Filipinos to remain vigilant and refrain from unattended charging of gadgets, lit candles, open flames, irresponsible electrical wiring, and many other things that may cause fire accidents. Let us work together and be extra careful and mindful to protect our lives and belongings.

Whenever I visit affected residents of fire incidents, I see the urgency for improved infrastructures, better responses, and immediate help. This led me to push for the enactment of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act or the Republic Act No. 11589, which I principally authored and co-sponsored and was signed into law by former president Rodrigo Duterte last September 2021.

This Act mandates the BFP to have a ten-year modernization program, including recruiting additional firefighters, acquiring modern fire equipment, and providing specialized training. More importantly, the law requires regular fire prevention campaigns and information drives in our communities.

Meanwhile, acknowledging the possibility of other health concerns, we have pushed for various initiatives, such as the continuing operations of Malasakit Centers, the establishment of Super Health Centers, and the newly enacted Regional Specialty Centers Act.

The Malasakit Center is a one-stop shop that has assisted around ten million Filipinos nationwide and brings together relevant agencies to provide medical assistance to underprivileged Filipinos. I principally authored and sponsored RA 11463, which institutionalized this program.

Moreover, we also pushed for the Super Health Centers to enhance the healthcare sector, particularly at the grassroots level, by concentrating on primary care, consultations, and early disease detection at the community level.

Additionally, the Regional Specialty Centers Act, or RA 11959, which I principally sponsored and is one of the authors, is set to provide specialized medical services in all regions, ensuring everyone has access to high-level medical care closer to home. It mandates the establishment of regional specialty centers within existing Department of Health regional hospitals.

With these collaborative efforts for our fellow Filipinos, we were recognized by the RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. as one of the Outstanding Public Servant Awardees for 2023. With or without an award, I will continue serving our people to the best of my abilities.

Meanwhile, on 26 February, we attended the 100th Anniversary of the Laguna Medical Center, where we also had a feeding program for the patients, watchers, and hospital staff. We also visited the Malasakit Center.

On Tuesday, 27 February, we visited and helped 289 fire-affected communities in Manila City. These recovering fire victims also received aid from the National Housing Authority's Emergency Housing Assistance program that we continue to support to help families affected by calamities start over and buy housing materials like nails and roofing to rebuild their homes. On the same day, we headed to Barangay 52, Zone 4 in District 1, Tondo, to also aid and visit the 190 families affected by another more recent fire incident.

On 28 February, with the initiative of Senator Francis Tolentino, we provided aid to 600 beneficiaries together with Senator Ronald dela Rosa. In the evening, we headed to Pasay City to attend the League of the Municipalities of the Philippines 2024 General Assembly led by Mayor JB Bernos, the LMP National President. I value our advocacy as public servants in promoting initiatives for the community and prioritizing our poor and indigent constituents.

On 29 February, we visited Barangay Sasa in Davao City to witness the turnover of the Multipurpose Hall, which we helped fund as the Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance. We also witnessed the multipurpose vehicle and mini dump truck turnover ceremony and the turnover and blessing of the Multipurpose Hall in San Jose Village in Sasa, Davao City — all of which I earlier supported and advocated for.

I was also invited as a guest speaker at the 45th National Convention of the Philippine Association of Water Districts, Inc. held in Davao City with Convention Chair Ed Bangayan. We expressed appreciation to the group while advocating for a sufficient supply of safe and potable drinking water in communities.

In the interim, various families nationwide have suffered from fire incidents, which our Malasakit Team has assisted, including the 73 residents in Bacoor City, Cavite; 54 in Marikina City; and 78 in Poblacion District, Davao City. We also helped 31 fire victims in Cebu City, 91 in Mandaluyong City, and 38 in Dasmariñas City, Cavite. These fire victims also received assistance from the NHA under the program we have initiated to help them recuperate from the incident and purchase materials to rebuild their homes.

Additionally, our Malasakit Team assisted those recovering from calamities. NHA also aided the reconstruction of their homes, such as the 2,327 typhoon victims in Calayan Island in Cagayan and 76 in Maasim, Sarangani.

Our team also extended assistance to 217 displaced workers in Kibawe, Bukidnon, who were also provided temporary livelihood by the Department of Labor and Employment. We also distributed 100 pieces of clothing in Paete, Laguna, with Mayor Ronald Cosico.

I am delighted to announce that the previous week, the construction of a Super Health Center in Besao, Mountain Province, has already started. It was attended by my Malasakit Team with Mayor Bryne Bacwaden. This was followed by the groundbreaking ceremony of the soon-to-rise Besao District Hospital, which we supported as the Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Vice Chair of the Senate Committee on Finance.

As your Mr. Malasakit, I will continue my compassionate service to those in need, especially victims of tragedies. Let us remember that while personal properties can be repurchased and money can be earned if we work hard, any form of wealth cannot buy a life. A lost life is a lost life forever. That is why we should continue to work together to promote health and protect Filipinos' lives, especially during Fire Prevention Month. Together, let us help build a safer and more resilient community for every Filipino.