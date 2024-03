LATEST

House fire in Batac

LOOK: Members of the Bureau of Fire Protection from Batac City, San Nicolas, and Paoay responded to a house fire at Smith Street in Barangay 1, Ricarte, Batac City at around 10:05 p.m. on Sunday, 3 March 2024. The fire was declared out at around 11:14 p.m. The estimated cost of damages and the cause of fire are yet to be determined. | via Jasper Dawang