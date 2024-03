SNAPS

Beat the heat

LOOK: Local tourists beat the heat as they enjoy the water at Vista Grotto Resort in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan on Saturday, 2 March 2024. The majority of global climate models suggest that El Niño will likely persist until the March-April-May 2024 season, with a transition to ENSO-neutral conditions expected in the April-May-June 2024 season.