Mayor Binay aids disaster victims

LOOK: Makati Mayor Abby Binay leads the distribution of financial assistance to representatives from disaster-stricken areas in the country devastated by severe flooding and strong earthquakes late last year at the Makati City Hall on Friday, 1 March 2024. The Makati LGU has allotted P21.5 million pesos to assist the 36 municipalities in Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Surigao del Sur, and Sarangani Province that were struck by catastrophes last year. | via KING RODRIGUEZ