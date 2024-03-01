LATEST

Makati aids disaster victims

LOOK: Disaster victims, who were impacted by intense flooding and powerful earthquakes toward the end of last year, as well as representatives of various disaster-affected LGUs, are being attended to by Makati City government personnel at the city hall. They will be meeting Makati Mayor Abby Binay on Friday, 1 March 2024, to receive financial aid from the Makati LGU, which set aside P21.5 million to assist 36 municipalities in Northern Samar, Eastern Samar, Surigao del Sur, and Sarangani — the hardest hit by last year's calamities. | via King Rodriguez
Makati aids disaster victims
King Rodriguez
