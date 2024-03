LATEST

Free e-vehicle charging station

LOOK: An electric sports utility vehicle is being charged in the in-mall electric vehicle (EV) charging station at SM City Olongapo Central on Friday, 1 March 2024. The charging station is one of the two EV charging stations in Olongapo City, with the others located at SM City Olongapo Downtown. These EV charging stations are “free of charge” for EV users. | via Jonas Reyes