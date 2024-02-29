Bong Go assists typhoon victims in Maasim

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go maintains his steadfast commitment to providing support to distressed Filipinos as his Malasakit Team assisted Typhoon Paeng victims in Maasim, Sarangani, on Monday, 26 February.

"Huwag po kayong magpasalamat sa amin, trabaho namin ‘yan. Kami po ang dapat magpasalamat sa inyo dahil binigyan n’yo po kami ng pagkakataon na makapagserbisyo sa inyo," said Go in his video message.

Held at the municipal atrium, 76 typhoon-affected residents received relief items from Mr. Malasakit, Senator Go, such as grocery packs, shirts, masks, vitamins, snacks, and shirts. The senator also gave select recipients a watch and mobile phone.

Meanwhile, the National Housing Authority extended housing assistance to qualified beneficiaries to help them rebuild their homes.

“Nakatanggap din sila ng tulong mula sa National Housing Authority sa ilalim ng programang isinulong natin noon para may pambili ng pako, yero, semento at iba pang materyales ang mga benepisyaryo sa pagkukumpuni ng kanilang mga nasirang tahanan,” Go explained.

Go has been vocal about the need for the government to have more proactive responses to disaster-related incidents. In line with this, he vowed to continue pushing for Senate Bill No. 188, which aims to establish the Department of Disaster Resilience. This proposed cabinet-secretary-level department would develop holistic measures for better disaster preparedness.

"Dapat maging mas proactive tayo at ipasa na ito (DDR) sa lalong madaling panahon dahil madalas pong tamaan ng bagyo, lindol at iba pang kalamidad ang ating bansa. Kailangan nating i-scale up ang preparedness and resiliency against disasters," Go said in his previous pronouncements.

The establishment of the DDR seeks to ensure that the government can respond quickly and efficiently to any crisis or disaster. It would also help alleviate the negative impact of calamities and enable affected communities to recover faster.

Meanwhile, Go also filed SBN 1181 or the New Philippine Building Act, which seeks to set standards and benchmarks that all buildings and structures must meet to ensure their stability and integrity during disasters.

According to Go, this bill is crucial, especially for a country like the Philippines, where earthquakes and typhoons can cause extensive damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Leading the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go maintained his support for the continued operations of the 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide, including the one at Malasakit Center at Dr. Jorge P. Royeca Hospital in General Santos City.

The Malasakit Centers program kicked off in Cebu in 2018 and was later institutionalized under the Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally authored and sponsored in the Senate. According to the Department of Health, these centers have helped approximately ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Furthermore, Go has been advocating for establishing hundreds of Super Health Centers in the country, including in six strategic areas in Sarangani, to bring primary health services closer to communities.

A Super Health Center is an improved version of the rural health unit. It offers health services, including database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation centers; and telemedicine, where remote diagnosis and treatment of patients will be done.

As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, along with backing from the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa and collaborative efforts from local government units and fellow legislators, ample funding was secured in the national budgets the past three years for the establishment of more than 700 Super Health Centers.

Go also further supported the development in the province particularly in the concretion of the NHW junction Lebe-Tablao-Sipling-Banawag, NHW Luan-Ticulab-Café and Malalag-Batian provincial roads; construction of a multipurpose building for the public terminal; and construction of a lined canal in Brgy. Malalag in Maitum, Sarangani Province.