Next phase of Pasig River rehab expands to Intramuros

Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development and Pasig River Urban Development Project head Secretary Jose Rizalino Acuzar on Monday said the next stage of the nine-phase Pasig rehabilitation project now stretches to the Intramuros area.

Acuzar said this is part of a sustained construction that interconnects the showcase area at the back of the Manila Central Post Office with the world-renowned walled city of Intramuros.

The 500-meter showcase area of the Pasig River rehabilitation project, dubbed as the “Pasig Bigyan Buhay Muli” (PBBM), was completed on 17 January with the official unveiling of the showcase area led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos.

Acuzar who was tapped to lead the multi-agency endeavor, said it will further boost tourism for the nation’s capital.

“Makatutulong ito ng malaki sa turismo sa lungsod ng Maynila. Dito rin natin pino-project na magkakaroon ng commercial shops na magbibigay oportunidad sa ating mga kababayan na siya namang vision ni President Bongbong Marcos Jr. at ni First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos,” Acuzar said.

"Tuluy-tuloy lamang po kami sa Inter-Agency Council for the Pasig River Urban Development Project sa pagtatrabaho, hanggang sa mabuo ang proyektong ito," he added.

Acuzar recently led the inspection of the ongoing construction work that would extend to Intramuros, which is popular to both local and international tourists for its Spanish-era landmarks, centuries-old churches, horse-drawn carriages and cobblestone streets.

The ongoing works will interconnect the showcase area, which has been drawing huge crowds since its opening, to the old walled city either through the transition bridge and walkway ramp.

Apart from boosting tourism and maximizing the economic potentials of Pasig River, the PBBM Project also aims to promote transportation interconnectivity in Metro Manila as the waterway traverses several major cities across the capital region.

The project also envisions to transform the 25-kilometer stretch of the river into a people-centered and community-driven park with walk paths and bike lanes. When completed, it would provide the public a seamless travel on foot or two wheels from Manila Bay to Laguna de Bay.

The revitalization project stemmed from Executive Order No. 35, issued by the President in July 2023 which created the IAC-PRUD tasked to “transform Pasig River back into historically pristine condition conducive to transport, recreation and tourism.” The showcase area was completed and opened to the public six months after the issuance of the Chief Executive’s order.

The project has an estimated completion timeline of three to five years and will be solely funded through donations from the private sector.

Overall, the revitalization project aims to capitalize on the full potential of the Pasig River and bring it to the level of other major waterways in the world such as the Thames River in London, the Chao Phraya in Bangkok, and the Seine River in Paris.