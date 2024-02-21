Van owner, driver warned for colorum ops

The Land Transportation Office on Wednesday cited as a warning, the Parañaque City Prosecutors Office ruling to charge a van owner and his driver for using the vehicle as a public utility vehicle.

LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza said this will boost their campaign against colorum vehicles as the Parañaque prosecutor found sufficient pieces of evidence to charge the van owner and it’s driver.

Citing the Resolution of the Parañaque City Prosecutors Office, Mendoza said van owner Roberto Salvador and van driver Rocky Cos were recommended to be slapped with violation of Section 18 in relation to Section 24 of the Commonwealth Act 146 as amended by Republic Act 11659 or the Public Service Act.

Based on the provision, it is unlawful for any individual, association or corporation to engage in any public service business without having first secured the necessary permits.

In this case, Mendoza said the two failed to present any document from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board that the van is allowed to be used as a PUV.

“This should serve as a strong message that the LTO will really drag you in court in our efforts to put an end to this colorum activity,” Mendoza said.

The filing of the case stemmed from the operation of the LTO along Roxas Boulevard wherein the van driven by Cos was flagged down on 24 October last year over suspicion that it was picking up passengers.

LTO enforcers found out that Cos was picking passengers for Trece Martires City-Parañaque route for P120 each passenger. The vehicle was then impounded.

During the investigation, it was found out that the van is owned by Salvador. The Parañaque City Prosecutor’s Office agreed with the arguments raised by the LTO that it is impossible that Salvador was not aware of the illegal operation of the van he owns.

If found guilty, the two would be sentenced to six to 12 years imprisonment and P2 million fine.

“This legal battle only encourages us in the LTO to continuously conduct aggressive operations against colorum vehicles. This is for the sake of legitimate transport operators and drivers, and this is for the sake of road safety, especially of the commuters,” Mendoza said.

Based on the complaint of legitimate transport groups, they are losing 30 percent of their income daily due to operation of colorum vehicles.