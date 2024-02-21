DOH shares tips to survive summer heat

While summertime can indeed be fun, it can also bring a lot of heat-related illnesses.
With that, the Department of Health on Wednesday shared a couple of tips on how to survive the summer heat.
The DOH reminded the public to do the following:
• Move to a cool or shaded area
• Remove the clothing that adds heat to the body
• Apply a cold compress to the person's armpits, groin, neck, and back
• Consult to the primary care provider
The DOH also advised the public to avoid going out at noon and instead do errands in the morning or late afternoon; keep hydrated; and wear and light and loose clothing.