DOH shares tips to survive summer heat

While summertime can indeed be fun, it can also bring a lot of heat-related illnesses.

With that, the Department of Health on Wednesday shared a couple of tips on how to survive the summer heat.

The DOH reminded the public to do the following:

• Move to a cool or shaded area

• Remove the clothing that adds heat to the body

• Apply a cold compress to the person's armpits, groin, neck, and back

• Consult to the primary care provider

The DOH also advised the public to avoid going out at noon and instead do errands in the morning or late afternoon; keep hydrated; and wear and light and loose clothing.