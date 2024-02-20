LTO suspends Subic ‘road rage’ driver’s license

The Land Transportation Office announced on Monday that it has issued a 90-day preventive suspension on a female motorist who was identified as the driver of a sports utility vehicle involved in a road rage incident at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

LTO chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza said that they have already identified the driver of the SUV and she was already directed to submit a notarized explanation, adding that the driver was also directed to appear in the ongoing investigation of the LTO-Region 3.

In the show cause order issued by LTO Region 3 Ronnie Montejo, it was discovered that the female motorist was a resident of Morong, Bataan while the SUV she was driving at the time of the incident was registered to a female resident of Makati City.

Both the registered owner and the driver of the Toyota Fortuner were directed to submit notarized explanations seven days after they received the SCO and are also required to appear personally at the Conference Room of LTO Region 3 for a hearing on 1 March.