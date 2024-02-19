Trump launches sneaker line

Former United States president Donald Trump was at the footwear trade fair Sneaker Con in Philadelphia on Saturday to launch his “Trump Sneakers” line.

The line consists of golden shoes dubbed “NEVER SURRENDER HIGH-TOP SNEAKER” priced by a new website at $399 a pair, CNN reports.

One thousand pairs of the sneakers were reportedly sold out by Saturday night.

On the side of the event, Trump also offered “T” and “45” sneakers worth $199 a pair, according to the website.

The platform also says that the Trump Sneakers trademarks belong to CIC Ventures LLC and are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by the frontrunning Republican presidential nominee, The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals, according to CNN.

Trump’s name, image and likeness are used for the shoe line under a license agreement with 45Footwear LLC.

After the Sneaker Con appearance, Trump heads to Michigan to campaign, 10 days ahead of the Republican primary in the Wolverine State.