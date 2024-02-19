LTO suspends license of SUV driver in Subic road rage incident

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) on Monday said it has issued a 90-day preventive suspension on a female motorist who was identified as the driver of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) in a case of road rage at the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

“We already identified the driver of the SUV and she was already directed to submit a notarized explanation and was also directed to appear in the ongoing investigation of the LTO-Region 3,” LTO chief Vigor Mendoza said.

"Personal kong tututukan ang kasong ito dahil ang ganitong asal ay hindi gawain ng isang matinong motorista,” he added.

In the Show Cause Order (SCO) issued by LTO Region 3 Ronnie Montejo, the female motorist was a resident of Morong, Bataan while the SUV she was driving at the time of the incident was registered to a female resident of Makati City.

Both the registered owner and the driver of the Toyota Fortuner were directed to submit a notarized explanation seven days after they received the SCO. They were also required to appear personally at the Conference Room of LTO Region 3 for a hearing on 1 March.

“Non-filing or late submission of the answer is deemed an admission of the allegations,” the SCO read.

“Failure to appear at the above-stated time, day, and place shall be construed as a waiver to be heard and to contravene the above- cited accusation, leaving this Office to resolve the case administratively and accordingly based on the available records,” it added.

The LTO investigation on the SUV driver is in connection with the violation of the Section 27 of Republic Act 4136 (Improper Person to Operate a Motor Vehicle) which may also lead to the cancellation of the Certificate of Registration of the Toyota Fortuner if she was found guilty of the charge.

Citing the initial result of the investigation which is also based on the coordination with the local police, the incident happened at around 10:30 a.m. on 17 February along Binictican Road within the vicinity of Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

The Hyundai Eon was reportedly travelling on the road when the driver of the Toyota Fortuner tried to overtake but was later forced to suddenly stop.

The driver then vented her anger to the Hyundai Eon which was reportedly being driven by a male senior citizen by repeatedly hitting it using reverse gear while the passengers were still onboard.

She then sped off the vehicle after the incident.

Mendoza said the initial action and the ongoing investigation by the LTO are separate from the investigation being conducted by the local police for a case of frustrated homicide.

Pending investigation, the driver’s license of the SUV driver is preventively suspended for 90 days effective upon the receipt of this Show Cause Order while the Toyota Fortuner with MV File Number Z7N88 shall be put on the alarm list,” Mendoza said, citing the SCO.

‘Magsilbing aral na naman muli itong kasong ito sa ating mga motorista na walang mabuting maidudulot ang galit lalo na habang magmaneho. Lagin nating tatandaan na ang driver’s license ay isang privilege mula sa gobyerno na maaring bawiin lalong-lalo na sa mga ganiting klaseng asal,” he added.