DILG intensifies cleanliness drive

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has prodded the Mandaluyong City Council to pass an ordinance imposing community service instead of fines and penalties on violators of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s flagship KALINISAN program.

DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. stressed that the move would encourage the citizens to develop a cleaner and healthier way of life, which other local government units could also adopt and emulate.

The DILG chief made the call during the launch of the BARKADA Cleanup Drive in Barangay Addition Hills, Mandaluyong City as he stressed the need for imposing corrective punishment in order to instill among people a proper attitude towards environmental cleanliness.

Under the current set-up, anti-littering violators in Metro Manila are cited for violating MMDA Regulation 96-009 or Anti-Littering.

The MMDA Environmental Enforcers, who have the authority to issue environmental violation receipts tickets, are also authorized to file cases against violators.

Abalos urged Mandaleños to continue the practice of community cleanup drive during the weekends and commit in the KALINISAN campaign by cleaning every street and alley in the city.

The former mayor and MMDA chairman said that all 27 barangays of Mandaluyong City have been conducting simultaneous cleanup drive every Saturday for the past 20 years as he also encouraged other local government units to emulate this practice while also focusing on proper segregation practices to fully comply with the KALINISAN program.

He likewise underscored the need to prioritize and clean “esteros” by installing trash traps as a measure to ensure free-flowing and garbage-free waterways in the communities.

Abalos suggested that other LGUs implement their own projects similar to the MMDA’s “Basura Palit Grocery” project, citing a “circular economy” as the model for a self-sustaining trash to cash initiative.