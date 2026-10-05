“Next year — 2027 — we will also increase the monthly allowance that will be given [public school teachers],” Belmonte said.

The allowance will increase from the current P1,500 per month.

Quezon City Ordinance No. 2751, series of 2018, provides a P1,500 monthly supplemental allowance to national public school teaching and non-teaching personnel assigned in the city.

Belmonte said the increase forms part of the local government’s support for teachers, including digital tools, school facilities, financial assistance and career opportunities.

“In recognition of their dedication, we strive to make the support of the local government felt, from strengthening digital tools and facilities in schools to providing additional financial support and career opportunities for our teaching and non-teaching personnel,” she said.

Quezon City has 14,361 teachers across 156 schools for School Year 2026-2027.

“This is a small recognition of their hard work, perseverance, and dedication — in guiding every QC citizen child, providing quality education, and being second parents to our young people,” Belmonte said.