LTO seeks probe over SBMA road rage incident

Land Transportation Office chief Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II on Sunday revealed that he has ordered an investigation into another case of road rage on a road at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority.

This comes as the video of the incident has went viral on social media, as Mendoza expressed gratitude to the netizen who uploaded the video and the witnesses who provided the conduction sticker of the Toyota Fortuner.

“I have already directed the regional director of LTO-Region III to look into this incident and immediately issue a Show Cause Order to the registered owner of this vehicle,” Mendoza said.

Based on the viral video and another Facebook post, the driver of the Toyota Wigo was a male senior citizen and it was seen in the video that after hitting the car, the driver of the Toyota Fortuner went back, maneuvering near the car that he hit before speeding away.

It is not immediately clear what happened and Mendoza said this will be the subject of the investigation that he ordered.

Mendoza said he also expects that the black Toyota Fortuner, with conduction sticker Z7N788, will be placed under alarm.

“With the information relayed by the witnesses, we will be able to immediately initiate actions against the registered owner and the driver of this vehicle,” said the LTO chief.