QCPD empowers communities with 45 outreach programs, 62 informative lectures

The Quezon City Police District on Friday reported that it ended it's Community Engagement, with 45 outreach programs and delivered 62 informative lectures across various schools and barangays within Quezon City from 7-13 February 2024.

QCPD Director P/Brig.Gen. Redrico Maranan told the Daily Tribune that personnel from the Station Community Affairs and Development Section of different QCPD police stations spearheaded the lectures, covering a wide array of topics crucial to community well-being.

These topics include Community Anti-Terrorism Awareness, Crime Prevention, Anti-Bullying, Disaster Preparedness, and Anti-Illegal Drugs under the BIDA (Buhay ay Ingatan, Droga ay Ayawan) campaign, Executive Order 70, R.A. 9262 or the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act of 2004, R.A. 11313, or the Safe Spaces Act; R.A. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice System Act; anti-insurgency awareness; and PROJECT R.E.A.D.Y. (Resistance Education Against Drugs for the Youth).

Maranan said it is in line with the 5-focused agenda of the Chief of the Philippine National Police P/Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.

In addition to the lectures, the SCADS personnel also distributed Information, Education, and Communication materials covering anti-crime safety tips and anti-terrorism awareness, along with the QCPD hotline number (Dial 122) for immediate assistance after the sessions.

Maranan extended his appreciation to all the schools, barangays, and community members who actively participated in the initiatives. The outreach programs and informative lectures underscore the importance of "collective action in building safer and more resilient communities,” he added.