DOH: COVID-19 cases continue to drop

The number of COVID-19 cases in the country continue to drop, according to the Department of Health.

As of 11 February, out of 1,245 dedicated COVID-19 intensive care unit beds, only 151 (11 percent) were occupied, while only 1,528 (14 percent) of the 11,291 dedicated COVID-19 non-ICU beds were occupied.

Severe and critical COVID-19 cases admitted in various hospitals total only 184, based on hospital reports in the DOH Data Collect application.

From 6 to 12 February 661 new COVID-19 cases were reported, which results in an average of only 94 cases reported per day.

This is 35 percent lower compared to the average number of daily cases recorded last 30 January to 5 February.

Out of the new cases reported, seven had severe or critical disease. Only two deaths were recorded, both of which occurred in the recent two weeks (30 January to 12 February).

"The DOH appreciates that good respiratory (covering coughs), washing hands, choosing less crowds, and ensuring good airflow and ventilation are positive behaviors seen among our population," DOH said.

The Health department also urged ill individuals to stay at home for the meantime or to wear a mask if they need to go out.

"By continuing these practices in addition to being updated with vaccination, we can be united in keeping ILI (influenza-like illness and COVID-19 down," it added.