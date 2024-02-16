Bong Go applauds opening of Super Health Center in Pigcawayan

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go lauded the new Super Health Center turnover in Barangay Poblacion 3 in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato, on Friday, 9 February. According to Go, the Super Health Center in Pigcawayan is poised to significantly enhance primary care services for the community.

"This Super Health Center is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every Filipino has access to quality healthcare. I am proud to see such initiatives come to fruition, especially in areas where medical services are much needed,” he added.

The Super Health Center in Pigcawayan aims to decongest hospitals by providing primary care services to the community, thereby improving overall health outcomes.

The center will offer various services, including database management, outpatient care, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray and ultrasound), pharmacy, and an ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service, oncology centers, physical therapy and rehabilitation centers, and telemedicine, making remote patient diagnosis and treatment possible.

Furthermore, free consultations at the Super Health Center will be facilitated through the collaborative efforts of municipal health offices, local government units (LGUs), and the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) under its Konsulta program. According to Go, this initiative is part of the government's effort to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for all Filipinos.

Meanwhile, Go also lauded the local government of Pigcawayan, led by Mayor Juanito Agustin, as they played a pivotal role in realizing this project. Their collaboration and support have been crucial in ensuring the successful establishment of the Super Health Center.

Aside from the Mayor, the event was attended by District 1 Board Member Sittie Antao-Balisi and Councilor Aaron Bulaclac, among others.

As the vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, along with backing from the DOH led by Secretary Teodoro “Ted” Herbosa and collaborative efforts from local government units and fellow legislators, ample funding was secured in the 2022 national budget to establish 307 Super Health Centers.

Furthermore, more funds were allocated in the 2023 budget for 322 additional Super Health Centers. Additionally, 132 Super Health Centers received funding in 2024. In North Cotabato alone, 16 Super Health Centers were funded.

Meanwhile, the senator’s Malasakit Team also gave away grocery packs, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to select recipients in the area.

Go also highlighted that there are 159 Malasakit Centers in the country, including the one at Cotabato Provincial Hospital in Kidapawan City. Signed into law in 2019, the Malasakit Centers Act, which was principally authored and sponsored by Go, mandates all Department of Health-run hospitals to establish centers to ensure that poor and indigent patients have convenient access to medical assistance programs offered by concerned agencies.

According to the DOH, the Malasakit Centers program has helped around ten million Filipinos nationwide.

Go, as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, has also supported several infrastructure projects, including the construction of various bridges in Alamada, Arakan, Kabacan, Makilala, Pikit, and Tulunan; concreting of farm-to-market roads in Alamada, Banisilan, Libungan, Makilala, Midsayap, and President Roxas; construction of multi-purpose buildings in Kidapawan City, Arakan, Pigcawayan, and Makilala; construction of drainage canals in Kabacan and Pikit; construction of public market buildings in Arakan and Pigcawayan; construction of a slaughterhouse in Arakan; construction of Liga Office in Makilala; and construction of a perimeter fence for the City Government Complex in Kidapawan City.

Additionally, he has supported road concreting in Kidapawan City, Banisilan, President Roxas, and Midsayap; rehabilitation and improvement of the Pikit Main Drainage Canal in Pikit; and construction of potable water system facilities in Tulunan.