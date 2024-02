LATEST

All-heart, All Filipino Premier Volleyball League

PVL Chairman Anthony Liao, PVL Commissioner Sherwin Malonzo, PVL President Richard Palou, Head Channel Management and Programming Carissa Guilas, Cignal TV Head of Sports content Mico Halili with head coaches, team managers and team captains pose for photographers during the press launch of All-Filipino Premier Volleyball League at Discovery Suites. ADB Avenue, Ortigas Center, Pasig on 14 February 2024. | By Joey Sanchez Mendoza