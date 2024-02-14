Aid, assistance for Mindanao shows US special relations with Phl—PBBM

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has thanked the US government for helping communities in Mindanao that were hit by flooding and landslides, Malacañang said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Marcos said how grateful he was when US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson visited the Chief Executive at Malacañan Palace earlier this week.

In his message to the American official, President Marcos stressed how important Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites are for crisis relief and response. He also asked the official to make full use of these facilities.

It was last week that Marcos went to Mindanao and gave P265 million to the Davao region to help the people who were hurt by the rains caused by the shear line and low-pressure area.

Carlson told President Marcos that the United States is happy to send two C-130s from Indo-Pacific Command, even though it isn't the quickest or cheapest way to send help from another country.

“But when you ask and you need it we are here. Teams come from USAID, JUSMAG and our team from INDOPACOM… just how impressive your own (Department of Social Welfare and Development) is in coordinating the relief supplies,” Carlson said.

“There’s so much that can be done more efficiently through the mechanism that exists... but sometimes you just need an extra push and it is also a good demonstration of how good the alliance can deliver," Carlson added.

Carlson said the US government has also sent $1.25 million in emergency aid in addition to the two C-130s that brought aid. He said that the success of the administration in getting much-needed aid to the people shows how important the relationship between the US and the Philippines is.