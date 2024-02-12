PBBM appoints Velarde to Pag-Ibig board

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Maria Lourdes D. Doria-Velarde as acting member of the Board of Trustees of the Home Development Fund (Pag-Ibig), Malacañang said on Monday.

In a statement, Doria-Velarde will represent the private employers’ sector on the Board of Trustees.

Malacañang added that Doria-Velarde will replace Mylah R. Roque, the wife of former presidential spokesman Harry Roque, in the position in the government-owned and controlled corporation under the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development.

Doris-Velarde served as a Deputy General Manager for Administration of Duty Free Philippines. She was also a Member of the Board of Trustees of Nayon Pilipino Foundation and Intercontinental Broadcasting Corp. (IBC 13). She is also a content creator and culinary arts expert.