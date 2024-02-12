LGUs told: Intensify cleanliness drive

The Department of the Interior and Local Government on Sunday raised concerns about the dangers of improper waste disposal as it urged local government units to actively participate in the “Kalinisan sa Bagong Pilipinas” program.

DILG Secretary Benjamin Abalos Jr. said that the program seeks to uphold clean and green governance at the barangay level by fostering sustainable development and instilling cleanliness habits among residents.

He added that it aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to address waste mismanagement and create cleaner communities nationwide.

The DILG chief stressed that Filipinos generate an estimated 0.3 to 0.7 kilos of waste per day, with 2.7 million tons of it being plastic which end up in waterways and oceans, posing a significant threat to marine life and coral reefs due to its non-biodegradable nature.

Abalos also reported the program’s success in collecting significant amounts of waste since its launch in Baseco last month, with activities continuing in Caloocan and now Malabon. He emphasized the continuous and collaborative effort undertaken by DILG, DENR, and local executives.

In line with this, Abalos encouraged all LGUs, not just in Metro Manila and Bulacan, but throughout the country, to support and implement the Kalinisan program as he highlighted the importance of community participation, exemplified by Malabon Mayor Jeannie N. Sandoval’s efforts.