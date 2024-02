Magnitude 5.9 quake jolts Agusan del Sur

A magnitude 5.9 earthquake jolted Agusan del Sur on Saturday morning, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology.

In its latest bulletin, Phivolcs said the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, struck at 11:22 a.m. with the epicenter located at 08.67°N, 125.63°E - 002 km S 63° W within two kilometers from Esperanza town.

The focus or origin of the quake was traced 27 k.m. depth from the epicenter.

Intensity II was felt in Kidapawan, Cotabato.

Intensity I was felt in Arakan and Kabacan, also in Cotabato.

Phivolcs logged Instrumental Intensity IV n Cagayan de Oro City, while instrumental Intensity II was logged in Kidapawan, and Banisilan in Cotabato.

Meanwhile, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake also hit Las Nieves, Agusan del Norte around 11: 22 a.m. on Saturday.

An Intensity V was recorded in Las Nieves while Intensity IV - Libona and San Fernando, Bukidnon; Iligan City; Gingoog City, Jasaan, Magsaysay and Medina, Misamis Oriental; Bayugan City, Prosperidad and Talacogon in Agusan del Sur.

Intensity III — Jagna, Bohol; Baungon, Cabanglasan, Impasug-ong, Kitaotao, City of Malaybalay, Malitbog, Manolo Fortich, Maramag, Quezon, Talakag, and Valencia City; El Salvador, Misamis Oriental; Mawab and Nabunturan in Davao de Oro; Digos City; Davao City; and Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

Intensity II — Inabanga, and Loboc in Bohol; Don Carlos and Kalilangan, Bukidnon; Catarman, Guinsiliban, Mahinog, Mambajao, and Sagay, Camiguin; Matanao; Banisilan, City of Kidapawan, Makilala, and Tulunan

Intensity I — Magsaysay, Davao del Sur; Arakan and Kabacan, Marawi City

Instrumental Intensity IV — San Fernando and Talakag, Bukidnon; Cagayan de Oro City, and Digos City

Intensity III — Balingasag, Misamis Oriental; City of Tandag, in Surigao del Sur

Intensity II — Davao City; Banisilan and City of Kidapawan, Alabel and Malungon, Sarangani

Intensity I — Magsaysay, davao del Sur; M’lang, Cotabato; Tampakan and Tupi, South Cotabato

Phivolcs said it was expecting damages and aftershocks from both earthquakes.