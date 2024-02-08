Bautista: Promote blue economy

Department of Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista on Wednesday urged maritime stakeholders to support President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s call to have a robust blue economy by anchoring their initiatives on the Maritime Industry Development Plan 2028.

“I urge our maritime agencies and stakeholders to anchor their initiatives to this Plan that should serve as road map, or rather as sea map, binding together our individual efforts,” Bautista said during the DoTr’s 125th anniversary celebration in Davao City.

“By embracing the concept of the Blue Economy, we contribute to global efforts in combating climate change and preserving biodiversity,” he said.

The concept, according to Bautista, goes beyond traditional economic growth, sustainability, conservation, and responsible management of the country’s marine resources.

The MIDP covers eight priority programs that focus on the enhancement of maritime transport security; promotion of environmentally sustainable maritime industry; implementation of maritime innovation and digitalization; expansion of domestic and overseas shipping industry; promotion of competitive workforce; promotion of shipbuilding and ship repair industry; and adoption of efficient maritime administration governance system.

The maritime blueprint is also expected to establish a system that will help lessen the effects of natural and man-made eventualities while preparing contingencies for the sector.