Provincial drug personality arrested in La Union buy-bust ops

A provincial target drug personality was arrested during a buy-bust operation conducted by joint operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency - La Union Provincial Office (PDEA LUPO), Police Regional Office I - Regional Drug Enforcement Unit (PRO I-RDEU), La Union Police Provincial Office - Provincial Intelligence Team (PIT), and Agoo, Police Station.

PDEA RO 1 Regional Director, Director Joel Plaza identified the suspect as Marionilo P. Ofiana, who was arrested in Agoo, La Union at around 9:05 p.m. on 6 February 2024.

Seized during the operation were suspected shabu, weighing more or less one gram worth P6,800, a mobile phone, and the buy-bust money.

A case for violation of Section 5 (Sale of Dangerous Drugs), Article II of RA 9165, or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, will be filed against the suspect, and now detained at PDEA RO I jail facility in Camp Diego Silang, Carlatan, San Fernando City, La Union.