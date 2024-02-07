PBBM emphasizes Davao ties amidst Duterte feud

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that he cherished memories and friendships formed in Davao City amid the public war of words with former President Rodrigo Duterte last month.

Marcos made the remark during the Department of Agrarian Reform XI region-wide e-title distribution in Davao City, marking his first visit to his predecessor's bailiwick since the two traded accusations regarding drug use.

In his opening remarks, Marcos highlighted his personal connection and longstanding ties to the Davaoeños.

"I am happy because I was able to visit Davao again," said Marcos Jr.

"The people of Davao have given me and my family many happy memories over the years. Many lifelong friendships have also been formed here. The love of Davao and its people can never be removed from my heart," he added.

Marcos Jr.'s visit comes amidst ongoing tensions with Duterte, fueled by accusations of illegal drug use where his predecessor accused him of being a drug addict and that he will have the same fate as his father, late President Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

Asked to comment on Duterte's criticisms, Marcos suggested that they might be attributed to the side effects of Fentanyl, a pain reliever acknowledged by the former president.

It was observed that Davao City Mayor Sebastian ''Baste'' Duterte did not attend the e-title distribution event. Previously, the mayor had issued a challenge to Marcos to step down from his position.