Bong Go commends scholars for their commitment to education

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go commended college scholars during a Recognition Day held at the University of Perpetual Help System in Calamba City, Laguna, on Monday, 5 February. The event was a venue for the senator to meet scholars he supported through the Commission on Higher Education’s Tulong-Dunong scholarship program.

In his speech, Senator Go commended the scholars for their hardwork and commitment to their education. He underscored the importance of quality education, emphasizing that such dedication is important for their personal development and the nation's progress.

He also gave away gift packs, assistance for meals, shirts, and balls for basketball and volleyball to the 118 scholars present.

“Unang-una, isang karangalan po para sa akin na makasama kayo dito sa University of Perpetual Help (System) para ipagdiwang ang lahat ng mga achievements po ng ating mga scholars sa araw na ito... narito tayo ngayon upang kilalanin ang inyong pagsisikap at pagpupunyagi,” remarked Go.

“Ang inyong scholarship ay hindi lamang bunga ng inyong sariling pagsusumikap kundi pati na rin ng suporta ng inyong mga pamilya, guro, at komunidad na patuloy na sumusuporta sa inyong paglalakbay. In my view, this is not just a culmination but also the beginning of greater responsibilities and more opportunities for a brighter future,” he continued.

Meanwhile, the Senator also extended his commendation to the student body and the University of Perpetual Help System administration for supporting the students and advocating for quality education. He highlighted the significant role of the university in creating an environment that nurtures academic excellence and fosters support among students.

“As your senator and your Kuya Bong Go, tandaan n’yo po ito, malay n’yo pagdating ng panahon kayo rin po ang maging senador ng bansang ito. Isa lang po ang maipapayo ko sa inyo at natutunan ko po ito kay dating Pangulong Duterte: Mahalin po natin ang ating kapwa Pilipino, unahin natin ang kapakanan nila at hinding-hindi po tayo magkakamali,” Go advised.

“At huwag nating kalimutang pasalamatan ang ating mga magulang. Bukod sa pagpapasalamat ninyo sa mga scholarship grants, magpasalamat po tayo sa ating mga magulang dahil kaming mga magulang halos kami’y nagpapakamatay magtrabaho mapaaral lang po ang aming mga anak,” he continued.

Go also commended CHED for their scholarship programs and for enhancing efforts to improve access to quality tertiary education for Filipinos. Various students and parents also extended their gratitude to Go for championing their cause and supporting the education of the chosen scholars in attendance.

Jesarela Buenavente, a BS Business Administration, major in Marketing Management student, has shared her inspiring story of gratitude towards Senator Go for the scholarship opportunity that has significantly impacted her academic journey.

As one of the fortunate recipients of CHED’s scholarship program, through Go’s initiative, Buenavente emphasized how this financial support has not only alleviated the burden of educational expenses for her family but also motivated her to excel in her studies.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to you, Mr. Senator, for allowing me to be one of the scholars. It is truly an honor, a privilege, and a responsibility. I want to show my utmost appreciation for your support. I want you to know that being your scholar is life-changing; it aided my family in financing my education and molded me into the best that I can be,” Buenavente remarked during the event.

“For me, it was not just a mere scholarship, but it served as an inspiration. It has helped me overcome challenges and guided me to achieve my goals in life. You are allowing students to reach for the stars with your generosity,” she added.

Beyond recognizing individual achievements, Senator Go reiterated his commitment to the education sector. He voiced his intention to continue advocating for measures to enhance the quality of education in the Philippines.

“I also want to highlight the importance of continuous learning and adapting to change. Ang mundo po ay patuloy na nagbabago at kasama nito ang mga hamon na ating hinaharap. Bilang mga college students, kayo po ay may mahalagang papel sa paghubog ng kinabukasan ng ating bayan,” Go underscored.

“Gamitin n’yo po ang inyong natutunan upang magdala ng positibong pagbabago hindi lamang sa inyong sariling buhay kundi pati na rin sa buhay ng iba. Bilang inyong lingkod bayan gagawin ko po ang lahat para makatulong sa abot ng aking makakaya. Isusulong ko ang mga panukala na makakatulong po sa mga kabataan natin at sa mga mahihirap,” he continued.

The Senator has been active in promoting youth welfare and advancing education in the country. He co-authored Republic Act 11510, which institutionalized the Alternative Learning System (ALS) and improved essential education delivery to underserved and disadvantaged students. This includes indigenous students, those with less privileged backgrounds, and those with physical and learning disabilities.

“At gusto ko rin pong banggitin sa inyo noong panahon po ni Pangulong Duterte, isinulong din po natin yung Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education Act. Napakalaking tulong po nito na magkaroon po ng libreng tuition sa local universities and colleges at sa mga state-run Technical Vocational Institution lalung-lalo na po sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap,” the senator shared.

To further extend the scope of the existing law, Go also co-authored and co-sponsored Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1360 which seeks to expand the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) coverage by amending RA 10931 or the Universal Access To Quality Tertiary Education Act.

To end, Go hopes that the CHED Scholars Recognition Day at the University of Perpetual Help can motivate more students nationwide to value their education and use these opportunities to contribute in nation-building.

On the same day, Go also inspected the Super Health Center in the city.